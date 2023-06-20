11th Circ. Told Death Threats to Fla. Judge Were Sarcasm

By David Minsky (June 20, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a Florida man told an Eleventh Circuit panel in Atlanta on Tuesday that her client's five-year sentence for threatening a federal magistrate judge's life should be reversed, arguing that statements the man made in a court filing were ambiguous and amounted to sarcasm....

