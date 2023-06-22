Del Monte Tells 11th Circ. Grower Owes $40M In Fruit Sales

By David Minsky (June 22, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Del Monte urged the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to reverse a Florida lower court's judgment that didn't require the return of nearly $40 million from sales of a pineapple variety, despite injunctions the fruit company said required a grower to stop selling the fruit after the parties' contractual relationship ended....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS