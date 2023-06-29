Group Challenging Ga. Dock Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Suit

By Carolina Bolado (June 29, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An environmental group urged the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to revive its case challenging a dock on Georgia's Cumberland Island, arguing that the fact that the dock is already built does not moot its claims against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for allegedly failing to follow federal law....

