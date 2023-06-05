Ga.'s Life University Faces Race Bias Claims From Ex-Worker

By Tom Lotshaw (June 5, 2023, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A former groundskeeper is suing Life University Inc. for discrimination and retaliation, claiming officials at the Marietta, Georgia, school brushed off his complaints about a manager ridiculing and abusing and discriminating against him because he is Black and unlawfully fired him for reporting the discrimination....

