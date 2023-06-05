2 Firms Steer $740M Sale Of MB Aerospace To Barnes Group

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 5, 2023, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Connecticut Aerospace company Barnes Group, advised by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, announced on Monday that it has agreed to buy MB Aerospace, advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, in a transaction with an enterprise value of roughly $740 million....

