Mailed Service Negates Contempt For Ga. Doctor's Office

By Kelcey Caulder (June 5, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals said Monday that a doctor's office was never properly served discovery requests and a contempt motion in a woman's suit over automobile accident injuries, so a trial court was wrong to enter orders finding the practice in contempt and ordering it to respond....

