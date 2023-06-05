Tech Co. Says Court 'Gutted' $30M Case Against Locke Lord

By Catherine Marfin (June 5, 2023, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Safety syringe technology company Retractable Technologies Inc. has asked a Texas appellate court to reverse a trial court order regarding allowable evidence it says runs contrary to Fifth Circuit precedent, arguing Friday the decision will prevent it from succeeding in a legal malpractice suit against Locke Lord LLP alleging Retractable spent millions pursuing "ill-fated claims" based on bad legal advice....

