5th Circ. Eyes Limited Stay In ACA Preventive Coverage Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 6, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday indicated openness to a partial stay of a Texas federal court's wide-ranging injunction blocking an Affordable Care Act provision requiring insurers to cover a broad range of preventive treatments, at least while the court debates the merits of the U.S. government's appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS