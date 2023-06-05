Ex-Execs Nab Partial Ax Of Oil Transporter's Fraud Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 5, 2023, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge threw out a number of fraud and unjust enrichment claims Monday asserted by a Texas-based crude oil transportation company and its owner against two former executives and a manager, after finding the parent company hasn't identified a sufficient injury and therefore can't pursue its claims. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS