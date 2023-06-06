Tribes Urge Judge To Keep Alive Lithium Mine Suit

By Ali Sullivan (June 6, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Three Indigenous tribes are imploring a Nevada federal judge to preserve their lawsuit challenging a massive lithium mine in northern Nevada, telling the court that the discovery of significant historic properties within Thacker Pass warrants completing new analysis before construction can proceed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS