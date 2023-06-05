Sandy Hook AR-15 Ban Should Remain, Conn. Tells Judge

By Aaron Keller (June 5, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- In oral arguments that parsed two U.S. Supreme Court cases for guidance, attorneys for the state of Connecticut told a federal judge Monday that an AR-15 ban passed in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre should remain intact despite a gun rights group's request for a preliminary injunction against the measure....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS