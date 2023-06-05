Pa. Panel Says Atty Needed Client To OK Draft Of Settlement

By Aaron West (June 5, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Monday sent a settlement agreement between two restaurant co-owners back to Allegheny County after it found the county's trial court didn't determine if an attorney had gotten his client's approval to finalize a "redlined" version of the agreement before it enforced the settlement....

