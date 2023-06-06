A&W 'Aged Vanilla' $15M False Ad Deal Gets 1st OK

By Gina Kim (June 6, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge gave his preliminary blessing to a $15 million class action settlement that will resolve claims that A&W and Keurig Dr. Pepper misled customers into thinking their root beer and cream sodas are made with real vanilla when they aren't, according to an order entered Tuesday....

