Mich. Tribe Says DOI Response Slow In Recognition Efforts

By Crystal Owens (June 6, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe in Michigan is asking a federal court for an order requiring the U.S. Department of the Interior to submit regular status reports on its progress in making a final determination on whether to recognize the tribe, saying members of its band are dying and membership dwindles as they wait for an answer....

