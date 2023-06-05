Alex Jones' Appeal Says Sandy Hook Trial Was A 'Mockery'

By Brian Steele (June 5, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Broadcast conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and one of his companies have told the Connecticut Appellate Court that the Sandy Hook plaintiffs who secured a $1.44 billion defamation judgment against them "were never required to prove their case" and concocted a hoax that fooled the jury in a damages trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS