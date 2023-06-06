UC Law Can't Toss Name Change Suit With Anti-SLAPP Law

By Ryan Boysen (June 6, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The University of California College of the Law, San Francisco — recently changed from UC Hastings, over the namesake's purported financing of murderous anti-Native American raids — can't use an anti-SLAPP statute to bat away a lawsuit that seeks to undo the name change, a California appeals court has ruled....

