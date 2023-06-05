'Trump Too Small' At The High Court: What You Need To Know

By Tiffany Hu (June 5, 2023, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to take up a case over the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision not to register a man's trademark criticizing former President Donald Trump. To get you up to speed, here's everything you need to know about Vidal v. Elster and what a high court ruling could mean....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS