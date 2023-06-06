Big Wall Street Banks Must Face CDS Auction Rigging Suit

By Jon Hill (June 6, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has ruled that a slew of Wall Street banks must face a proposed investor class action accusing them of conspiring to rig credit default swap auctions, largely rejecting a joint effort by the banks to dismiss the case....

