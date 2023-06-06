Ga. DA Apologizes For Violating Victim's Rights, Recuses

By Emily Johnson (June 6, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Georgia district attorney's office has admitted to violating the rights of a minor victim in a rape case under the state's crime victims law and has recused itself from the case in what victims' rights advocates call a victory for this and other victims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS