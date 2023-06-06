Fed. Circ. Considers Electronics Co.'s $5.5M Patent Appeal

By Katie Buehler (June 6, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Taiwanese power choke manufacturer asked a Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday to vacate a $5.5 million damages award and related infringement verdict over a rival's electrical circuit patents, arguing a California federal judge made a host of errors in the dispute, including issuing a directed verdict on the patents' validity....

