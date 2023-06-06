Sweeping Class Action Against Aetna, Optum Gets Certified

By Emmy Freedman (June 6, 2023, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge granted class status to nearly 88,000 health plan participants who claim Aetna conspired with OptumHealth Care Solutions to pass on administrative fees disguised as medical expenses, two years after the Fourth Circuit told the court to reassess whether class certification was warranted....

