Ohio Justices To Hear $40M Oil Drilling Contract Fight

By Ryan Harroff (June 6, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court took up two legal questions posed by Gulfport Energy Corp. and another energy firm Tuesday after a state appeals court ruled that they drilled outside an Appalachian area "commonly known" as the Utica Shale in violation of their oil and gas leases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS