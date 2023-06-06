Georgia Public Defender Council Hit With Open Records Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (June 6, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Public Defender Council has repeatedly failed to comply with the state's Open Records Act, undermining efforts to advocate for hundreds of Georgians who have been left "languishing in jails for months or years without representation," the nonprofit Southern Center for Human Rights alleged in a lawsuit Monday....

