10th Circ. Says No Refunds For Ski Pass Holders After COVID

By Daniel Ducassi (June 6, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday created an opening for seasonal ski pass holders to revive their lawsuit against ski lodge giant Vail Corp. after it closed its resorts in the early days of the pandemic, but concluded refunds are out of the question....

