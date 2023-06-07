Texas Store Gets New Shot At Hiring Cooks On H-2B Visas

By Micah Danney (June 7, 2023, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor must reconsider its denial of a Texas convenience store's request for temporary, foreign cooks after an appeals board ruled that a Labor official mixed up the locations of two stores that have different busy seasons....

