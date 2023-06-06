Banking Groups Say SEC Cybersecurity Proposals Too Strict

By Sarah Jarvis (June 6, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission received a range of feedback from industry stakeholders on the comment deadline for two of the agency's cybersecurity rule proposals, with major banking industry groups saying they are too prescriptive and a banking reform group calling for tougher provisions....

