Gas Station Co.'s Arbitration Strategy Baffles 9th Circ. Judges

By Dorothy Atkins (June 6, 2023, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared puzzled Tuesday by TA Operating's bid to send a putative wage class action to arbitration, with one judge saying he's "totally confused" by the gas station chain's arbitration rules and another judge asking why TA Operating raised merits arguments before claiming an arbitrator should decide....

