The Fight That Brought Pro Golf Into The Ring And Out Again

By Alex Lawson (June 6, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A stunning agreement between the PGA Tour and its upstart rival LIV Golf appears poised to extinguish a raft of antitrust and contract litigation, potentially restoring peace to a golf landscape jolted by the acrimony between the two feuding promoters....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS