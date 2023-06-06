Wash. Panel Disputes J&J Analysis On Protecting Health Data

By Greg Lamm (June 6, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Washington appellate judges on Tuesday called out a Johnson & Johnson statistician who claimed the company could protect Medicaid patients' identities if it is allowed to get their medical records as part of Washington's lawsuit over the opioid epidemic, saying the expert had failed to rigorously analyze the potential risk....

