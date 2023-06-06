NJ Class Claims Over Pet Food Plant Odors Fail Smell Test

By George Woolston (June 6, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge declined to certify a proposed class of Jersey City residents alleging that the fumes from an animal food rendering plant lower their property values, ruling Tuesday that there is conflict between the interests of the named plaintiffs and other members and that the plaintiffs' offered expert testimony is inadmissible....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS