Fujitsu Wins Bid To Arbitrate Contract Breach Row In Japan

By Gina Kim (June 6, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge Monday ordered a contract breach fight between Fujitsu Semiconductor and Cypress Semiconductor into arbitration in Japan, finding Fujitsu established the existence of a valid arbitration agreement in a decade-old microchip manufacturing deal between the parties that provides for arbitration to proceed in Tokyo....

