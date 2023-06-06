Gun Owners Can't Shoot Down Wash. Assault Weapons Ban

By Mike Curley (June 6, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by gun owners and sellers to block a newly enacted ban on manufacturing and selling assault weapons, saying it's arguably consistent with historic gun regulations, and the plaintiffs have failed to show they would suffer irreparable harm with the ban in effect....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS