Providers Challenge Kansas Abortion Restrictions

By Jasmin Boyce (June 6, 2023, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The largest provider of reproductive services in Kansas slapped the state government with a suit Tuesday over legally mandated abortion counseling and related notification requirements, arguing alongside a group of physicians that the laws spread medically inaccurate information and must be barred....

