Conn. Athletes Ask 2nd Circ. To Restore Trans Inclusion Suit

By Brian Steele (June 6, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The full Second Circuit appellate court has taken a challenge to Connecticut's trans-inclusive high school athletics policy under advisement after hearing oral arguments Tuesday about whether cisgender girls have the right to recover damages under Title IX and force the alteration of athletic records to remove the achievements of two trans girls....

