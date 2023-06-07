Ex-Ga. Rep. Asks 11th Circ. To Ditch Facebook Spat Judgment

By Peter McGuire (June 7, 2023, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Former Georgia lawmaker Vernon Jones told the Eleventh Circuit he was never notified of a federal lawsuit alleging he trampled a Peach State man's free speech in a Facebook page dispute, urging the appeals court to erase a $46,000 award in the case....

