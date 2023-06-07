DOT Says LNG-By-Rail Rule Change Coming 'Very Soon'

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 7, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation urged the D.C. Circuit to continue to pause challenges to a Trump-era regulation allowing liquefied natural gas to be transported by rail nationwide, saying the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is planning to suspend or amend the rule "very soon."...

