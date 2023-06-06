FERC Seeks Deal In Grid Operator's Storm Penalty Fight

By Keith Goldberg (June 6, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday said it would look to broker a settlement to end power plant owners' challenges to billions of dollars in penalties set to be imposed by the nation's largest regional grid operator for not operating during winter storm Elliott....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS