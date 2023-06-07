MetLife, Widow Of Man Killed By Police Settle On Coverage

By Emily Enfinger (June 7, 2023, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Washington state woman has settled with MetLife in a lawsuit in which she accused the insurer of wrongfully relying on a prosecutor's press release to deny death benefits after her husband was fatally shot by police in 2019, according to case filings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS