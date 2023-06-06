Pfizer, Moderna Sued Over MRNA Tech In COVID Vaccines

By Lauren Berg (June 6, 2023, 11:46 PM EDT) -- Biotech company Promosome LLC on Tuesday sued Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna in California federal court, alleging the trio's COVID-19 vaccines infringe a patent related to messenger RNA technology that helps teach the body's immune system to recognize and attack disease-causing viruses....

