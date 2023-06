11th Circ. Asked To Revisit Injunction In Tax Pro's Family Feud

By Anna Scott Farrell (June 7, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A California tax-preparation business owner who was barred by a Georgia federal court from sending her niece miscellaneous income forms during a family dispute asked the Eleventh Circuit to reconsider its affirmation of the block, saying the appellate court failed to consider her jurisdictional argument....

