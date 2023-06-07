Investors Sue 3D Printer Co. Over 'Poison Pill'

By Renee Hickman (June 7, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A retirement fund with shares in 3D printer designer Desktop Metal has lodged a putative class action in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging the firm's adoption of a so-called "poison pill" strategy in connection with its proposed merger with rival Stratasys "unduly restricts basic elements of corporate democracy."...

