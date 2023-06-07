Aerospace Co. Says Boeing 'Brazenly' Stole, Misused Its IP

By Lilyanna D'Amato (June 7, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A Colorado aerospace company that worked with Boeing for nearly three decades told a Washington federal court Wednesday that the aviation giant has been "brazenly stealing" its patented technology to use in its work with NASA, and also put lives at risk since the infringement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS