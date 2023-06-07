NJ Atty For Fla. Firm Censured Over Staff's Legal Work

By Jake Maher (June 7, 2023, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A Virginia-based attorney serving as the New Jersey representative for an East Coast defense law firm has been censured over 15 separate violations of conduct rules, including allowing nonlawyers to perform legal services for Garden State clients....

