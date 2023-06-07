Alleged Threat Doesn't Fix Notice Flub In NJ Atty Fee Fight

By George Woolston (June 7, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Wednesday declined to award an attorney fees for handling a couple's insurance dispute, rejecting her argument that her client's purported threat to shoot her excused her from informing him and his wife that they could request arbitration....

