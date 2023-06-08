DOI Says Tribe's Bid For Docs Too Late In Recognition Fight

By Crystal Owens (June 8, 2023, 7:58 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland says a Seattle tribe's bid to get a court order requiring the agency to produce withheld documents relating to its recognition denial is too late, adding that the tribe didn't object to concealed information in a prior case where it sought the same status....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS