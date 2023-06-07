Patient's Family Settles Sleep Study Death Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (June 7, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The family and former doctor's office of a deceased patient asked the Eleventh Circuit to dismiss their appeal of a lower court's ruling that a sleep study company doesn't have insurance coverage for the family's wrongful death suit, saying a settlement has been reached....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS