5th Circ. Wants Input On Possible Accord In ACA Stay Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 7, 2023, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday asked the U.S. government and a coalition of businesses and individuals that won a lower court injunction blocking many preventive services coverage requirements under the Affordable Care Act to report back by Friday on whether they can agree to a partial stay pending appeal....

