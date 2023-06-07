Albright Revives Verizon Dispute That He Previously Tossed

By Jasmin Boyce (June 7, 2023, 10:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has breathed new life into patent owner Traxcell Technologies' infringement suit against Verizon Wireless over network systems, reversing his prior dismissal since Traxcell was able to stall a related state court decision that forced it to hand over its patent rights to a court-appointed receiver....

