Attys Warned After Challenging Judge's Patent Ruling

By Aaron Keller (June 7, 2023, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Calling the decision "thorough and deliberate," a federal district judge in Connecticut declined to jettison a magistrate judge's ruling that blocked a newly hired CEO's deposition in a patent infringement action, instead lecturing the lawyers who challenged the magistrate judge to "carefully consider" relevant law before filing objections that "could be" frivolous....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS