Attorney Playbook For Women's College Sports Is Changing

By Marisa Darden, Kathleen McGovern and Lauryn Durham (June 15, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball national championship averaged 9.9 million viewers, becoming the most-watched women's college basketball game and ESPN platforms' most-viewed college basketball game — men's or women's — on record, and it was not even playing in a prime-time slot.[1]...

